AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2026

Where: SUGAR LAND, TEX. AT SMART FINANCIAL CENTRE

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,921 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,540. The arena has a capacity of 6,400 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF and Mark Briscoe pick teams for Forbidden Door Steel Cage match

Team MJF vs. Team Briscoe 12-Man Tag match

Hazuki vs. Mercedes Moné – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal match

Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland face-to-face

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/10): Adams’ alt-perspective on Jericho-Ciama, Shane Taylor Promotions, Overlapping Storylines, Swerve vs. Brody messiness,

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW stars Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor are married