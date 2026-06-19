FREE PODCAST 6/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #392 (6-15-96) including Pillman signs with WWF, Nash debuts on Nitro, Jarrett and DiBiase to WCW, Simmons to WWF, more (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #392 of the PWTorch including Brian Pillman making the jump to WWF after initially agreeing with WCW, Kevin Nash appears as Hall’s “big man” on Nitro, Jeff Jarrett and Ted DiBiases are headed to WCW while Ron Simmons signs with WWF, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

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