VIP PODCAST 6/19 – Everything with Rich & Wade: In-person report on Knicks parade starring Danhausen merch, King of the Ring possibilities, Swerve-Ospreay, NXT women, TNA departures context (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- In-person report on Rich attending the New York Knicks victory parade and some thoughts on KAT, Jalen Brunson, and Wembey.
- A look at the King of the Ring status and what possibilities remain.
- A dive into the state of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns’s character leaning heel, Jacob Fatu and Jey Uso, and where Solo Sikoa might fit in
- The awkward Swerve Strickland-Will Ospreay exchange on Dynamite
- A great week for NXT women wrestlers
- Context for the TNA departures and thoughts on Tommy Dreamer’s emotional response
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