VIP PODCAST 6/19 – Everything with Rich & Wade: In-person report on Knicks parade starring Danhausen merch, King of the Ring possibilities, Swerve-Ospreay, NXT women, TNA departures context (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

In-person report on Rich attending the New York Knicks victory parade and some thoughts on KAT, Jalen Brunson, and Wembey.

A look at the King of the Ring status and what possibilities remain.

A dive into the state of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns’s character leaning heel, Jacob Fatu and Jey Uso, and where Solo Sikoa might fit in

The awkward Swerve Strickland-Will Ospreay exchange on Dynamite

A great week for NXT women wrestlers

Context for the TNA departures and thoughts on Tommy Dreamer’s emotional response

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com