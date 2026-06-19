News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 6/19 – Everything with Rich & Wade: In-person report on Knicks parade starring Danhausen merch, King of the Ring possibilities, Swerve-Ospreay, NXT women, TNA departures context (105 min.)

June 19, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • In-person report on Rich attending the New York Knicks victory parade and some thoughts on KAT, Jalen Brunson, and Wembey.
  • A look at the King of the Ring status and what possibilities remain.
  • A dive into the state of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns’s character leaning heel, Jacob Fatu and Jey Uso, and where Solo Sikoa might fit in
  • The awkward Swerve Strickland-Will Ospreay exchange on Dynamite
  • A great week for NXT women wrestlers
  • Context for the TNA departures and thoughts on Tommy Dreamer’s emotional response

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2026