VIP AUDIO 1/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Rich Fann talks KENTA version 3 with Chris Maitand – what’s worked so far during KENTA’s time in New Japan, his Wrestle Kingdom fallout, KENTA’s chemistry with Goto, Yoshi-Hashi, Ishii and Naito, more (60 min)

January 11, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Chris Maitland returns to talk about Jets football – if only for a moment – then chat about KENTA’s move to New Japan thus far, what they’ve liked, where KENTA can go from Wrestle Kingdom, a sneaky Deep Dive salute to Goto and YOSHI HASHI, and the perils of not wanting to be a true heel. The pair also talk about where others can learn from KENTA’s focus on being a great heel over being cheered – and more.

