VIP AUDIO 1/10 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Sasha no-shows against Lacey, Usos and Reigns talk family, Rabbit hints at Fiend weakness, Morrison on Miz TV, Mandy apologizes to Otis, more (25 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Smackdown start to finish including Sasha Banks no-shows against Lacey, Usos and Roman Reigns talk family, Rabbit hints at a Fiend weakness, John Morrison on Miz TV, Mandy Rose apologizes to Otis, Robert Roode returns, Elias sings about Brock Lesnar, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO