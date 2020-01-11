VIP AUDIO 1/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Hawkins (AD-FREE): Fiend’s weakness teased, Miz TV with Morrison, Usos and Reigns, Elias sings, Mandy-Otis (86 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to discuss with live callers and read emails about WWE Smackdown including Miz and Morrison reunited on Miz TV, Ramblin’ Rabbit hints at a weakness for the Fiend and then pays a price, Roman Reigns and the Usos join forces against King Corbin and his men, Robert Roode returns, Mandy Rose apologizes to a still-smitten Otis, Elias takes a dig at Brock Lesnar, Kofi Kingston responds to Miz taking a shot at how he lost his WWE Title, Sasha Banks no-shows match against Lacey Evans, and more.

