VIP AUDIO 10/29 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Kylin Furlow cohosts to talk ECW One Night Stand 2006. Orton vs. Angle, Rey vs. Sabu, Edge & Foley vs. Dreamer & Funk, RVD vs. Cena, more (111 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Longtime PWTorch VIP member Kylin Furlow makes his debut on “WWE Then and Now” to talk ECW One Night Stand 2006. They run down the entire card, which featured Randy Orton vs. Kurt Angle who had been recently drafted to ECW, Rey Mysterio vs. Sabu for the World Heavyweight Championship, Edge & Mick Foley & Lita vs. Tommy Dreamer & Terry Funk & Beulah McGillicutty, and Rob Van Dam challenging John Cena for the WWE Championship after calling his shot cashing in the Money in the Bank contract. They get into a Money in the Bank discussion and the RVD cash-in being a “go-to” example of one calling their shot. John Cena as a babyface and should he have turned heel, and a brief discussion on the legacy of the WWE version of ECW and what could have been.

