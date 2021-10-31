SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 10/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Chris Maitland talks Ring of Honor changes, Mike & Maria Bennett futures, Jon Gresham matchups, "Sell me on" Fred Yehi, more (54 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 54:24 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, PWTorch contributor Chris Maitland returns to talk ROH changes, roster members he’d like to see elsewhere, his issues with the AEW/ROH history being written the way it’s been, a preview to a big announcement coming soon to Chris’s podcast here at the Torch, and a “Sell me on” with the subject being Fred Yehi.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO