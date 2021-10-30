SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 10/30 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (5 Yrs. Ago) Keller talks with Colt Cabana about ROH and podcasting plus Dave Millican on creating wrestling belts (145 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:25:40 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (10-27-2016) with Colt Cabana talking about his new documentary, “The Wrestling Road Diaries 3: Comedy Equals Money,” the making of it and the previous two including the filming process and editing progress, the rise of wrestler-hosted podcasts and his influence as a pioneer in that category, his finding of a balance between comedy and serious wrestling when he works indy shows, looking back at ROH and why his return to ROH has brought back something he missed about pro wrestling, what secrets wrestlers still like to keep, a funny WWE story regarding social media, the end of Vine, and more.

Then, in a bonus segment, Jim Valley interviews “The Ace of Belts” Dave Millican about all of his creations including ROH, NWA, WWE championships. We also talk historical belts like the AWA Southern championship, AWA World title and the NWA’s “Ten Pounds of Gold”. We even talk about the championship belts from the Spike TV show “Lip Sync Battle.”

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO