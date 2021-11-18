SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Wells (AD-FREE): Full Gear fallout, Danielson's heelish turn, Hangman's first promo as champ, Punk-MJF set-up, Jay Lethal debuts (133 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:13:04 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor and “PWT Talks NXT” host Kelly Wells to review the post-Full Gear Dynamite including Bryan Danielson’s heelish turn, Hangman Page’s first promo as champ, Kenny Omega’s AEW Title run, the C.M. Punk-MJF set-up, Jay Lethal’s debut against Sammy Guevara, and much more with live callers and emails.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO