VIP AUDIO 11/21 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: WWE’s ludicrous Top 50 Stars List, Triple H and Michaels speak out about Goldberg, Barrett compares working against Orton and Cena, new wrestler backstage controversy, more (160 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to one WKH from 15 years ago this week and six WKH’s from 10 years ago this week…

15 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

10/29/2005 – Wade Keller Hotline: New wrestler causes controversy in WWE, Ross health, Jarrett-WWE meeting (29 min.): In this Wade Keller Hotline, exclusive insider details on the Jim Ross health situation, the Kevin Nash health situation, Jerry Jarrett meeting with WWE and what it means and doesn’t mean, Raw ratings analysis, Samoa Joe’s reaction to the Jushin Liger match at Bound for Glory, a new wrestler causes controversy backstage in WWE, thoughts on the McMahon-Ross skit, and reaction to last night’s Smackdown including Matt Hardy’s latest emasculation.

10 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

11/16/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Comparing ratings this past week for Raw, Smackdown, Impact, and UFC 122, plus a look at Triple H and Shawn Michaels’s ripping on Goldberg (17 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the news of the day with a focus on comparing TV ratings from the past week for Raw, Smackdown, Impact, and UFC 122, plus examining and reacting to Triple H and Shawn Michaels speaking out about Goldberg, their futures, and more.

11/17/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: A walk through WWE’s ludicrous Top 50 Superstars List, Riley’s arrest, Bryan on Ross, Raw ratings breakdown, more (17 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a walk through WWE’s ludicrous Top 50 Superstars List, Riley’s arrest, Bryan on Ross, Raw ratings breakdown, and more.

11/18/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – TNA Impact: Thoughts on Morgan vs. Flair, Jarrett’s MMA Enthusiast skit, Angelina Love vs. Mickie James, Brother Ray explains his turn on Devon, much more (25 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his walk through TNA Impact with segment-by-segment analysis of what worked and what didn’t on this show which featured a main event of Matt Morgan vs. Ric Flair, Jeff Jarrett’s new spoof of being an MMA Enthusiast, Angelina Love vs. Mickie James, a casket match, Brother Ray’s explanation for his heel turn, Rhino’s explanation for his heel turn, and more.

11/19/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: WWE roster cuts, TNA Impact and Reaction ratings, Nowinski honored, Linda 2010, Vickie selling Eddie Guerrero truck, Wade Barrett on working with Cena and Orton (18 min.); This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the latest news of the day including WWE’s roster cuts, TNA Impact ratings including quarter hour analysis and big picture demo perspective, TNA Reaction ratings, items on Wade Barrett saying Randy Orton is “cold” and John Cena is good to work with, Chris Nowinski being honored by SI, and more.

11/21/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: Should WWE Films change strategies, would a wrestler skip a major PPV match if he had a personal family emergency, why doesn’t WWE do a late-night edgy show? (13 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his Ask the Editor format with three topics: Should WWE change strategy with the genres of their films, with specific ideas proposed? Would WWE pressure a wrestler to perform on a PPV if he or she had a family emergency? Why doesn’t WWE do a late-night edgy show to attract the adult audience to counter the PG prime time shows?

11/22/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw: Miz becomes WWE Champion, Cena gives moving farewell speech before showing his hand, C.M. Punk debuts on commentary to mixed results, more (35 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his review of WWE Raw including a walk through the entire show with a particular focus on the fallout from Survivor Series including John Cena’s tremendous farewell speech, another strong Wade Barrett performance, and Miz ultimately winning the WWE Title. Also, analysis of C.M. Punk’s Raw commentary debut including the highs and lows of an up and down night for him. Plus thoughts on everything else on the show.

