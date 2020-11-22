VIP AUDIO 11/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Jason Norris and Jamie Hemmings join to do a pre-Black Friday Wrestling Book Roundtable, more (73 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich is joined by Jason Norris, editor of the “Women Love Wrestling” book, and a new guest, Jamie Hemmings, Book Editor of Slamwrestling.net, to have a roundtable book discussion on Black Friday recommendations for you or another wrestling fan in your life. The trio break down books such as “Tietam Brown” by Mick Foley, “Blood Red Turns Dollar Green” by Paul O’Brien, “Through the Shattered Glass” by Jeanie Clark, “Shamrock” by JE Snowden, and more. Each book’s author, a brief synopsis, and why a wrestling fan would be interested is covered, as well as local options outside of Amazon, should you desire.

