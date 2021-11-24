News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/23 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Hit Row, Kenny Omega, Reigns, Lynch and Charlotte, Moose, Lethal, Morrison, Seth and the fan, more (78 min.)

November 23, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • The story behind Seth Rollins being attacked by the fan
  • Jay Lethal’s tweet about his return to AEW
  • WWE releases including in particular Hit Row and John Morrison
  • What could WWE do differently to avoid backlash when they release wrestlers
  • Kenny Omega’s injuries and opportunities for him when he returns
  • Is Adam Cole better off with Omega gone for a while or is it a lost opportunity?
  • Roman Reigns coming out of Survivor Series, The Rock, Brock Lesnar
  • The pre-Survivor Series media tour of Becky Lynch and Charlotte
  • Moose’s latest impressive run of matches

