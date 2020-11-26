VIP AUDIO 11/26 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller catches up with former PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell talking AEW, Cena legacy, Jericho-MJF, Reigns heel turn, Vince’s end game (81 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a very special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Wade reunited with former longtime PWTorch assistant editor and PWTorch podcast host James Caldwell. They haven’t done a podcast together in more than four years. James talks about his decision to leave the Torch, how he’s kept up with pro wrestling since, and what it’s like shopping for a job when your resume says your last job was working for a pro wrestling newsletter and podcast company. Then they talk about James’s thoughts on changes in the industry since he was immersed in it covering it full time through 2016, including his impressions of Roman Reigns as a heel, the big surprise rise of AEW over the last year or so, the Chris Jericho-MJF skit, what John Cena’s legacy is likely to be, what happens next with Vince McMahon – does he keep going as he is or sell the company with a big cash-out, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO