VIP AUDIO 11/29 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Would Bray fit in AEW, Reigns’s hints that his WWE time is limited, MJF-Punk brilliance, Dante joining Team Taz, Ridge, Naomi-Sasha, more (55 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- Big E’s reaction to losing to Roman Reigns compared to Charlotte’s reaction to losing to Becky Lynch at Survivor Series.
- Thoughts on the Naomi-Sasha Banks storyline
- Sami Zayn “earning” a Universal Title match
- Would Rich recommend AEW hire Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, or Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) if he could only choose one? Would the former Bray even fit in AEW?
- How Ridge Holland is doing so far and where it’s going with Sheamus?
- Roman Reigns hinting that his years in WWE are limited and how to interpret it
- Dante Martin joining Team Taz
- Thoughts on the MJF-C.M. Punk promo
