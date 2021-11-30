News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/29 - Everything with Rich & Wade: Would Bray fit in AEW, Reigns's hints that his WWE time is limited, MJF-Punk brilliance, Dante joining Team Taz, Ridge, Naomi-Sasha, more (55 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • Big E’s reaction to losing to Roman Reigns compared to Charlotte’s reaction to losing to Becky Lynch at Survivor Series.
  • Thoughts on the Naomi-Sasha Banks storyline
  • Sami Zayn “earning” a Universal Title match
  • Would Rich recommend AEW hire Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, or Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) if he could only choose one? Would the former Bray even fit in AEW?
  • How Ridge Holland is doing so far and where it’s going with Sheamus?
  • Roman Reigns hinting that his years in WWE are limited and how to interpret it
  • Dante Martin joining Team Taz
  • Thoughts on the MJF-C.M. Punk promo

