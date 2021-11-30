News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos & Monsey discuss latest Triller fight card, the distinct pay-per-view business of UFC, WWE, and boxing, plus more (87 min.)

November 29, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey discuss the latest Triller fight card. They get into a conversation about the distinct pay-per-view business of the UFC, WWE, and boxing. They also give a brief preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night between Rob Font and Jose Aldo.

