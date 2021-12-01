VIP AUDIO 11/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): ICW, Miro, NXT’s legacy and influence on AEW, Punk or Danielson win AEW Title first, how long before Cody turns, WCW early ’90s, Punk-MJF issue, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of The Fix, “The Fix Mailbag” edition, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by VIP members:

What is AEW’s approach to employee/contractor status and wellness/drug policy?

Updating who was right so far in 2021 between Wade and Todd on 10 predictions.

Would it be best for Triple H to leave WWE and promote on his own or stick with WWE if he still wants to run a wrestling promotion some day?

Is it appropriate to aim a show built around fighting at a kids’ audience, and should AEW and WWE go after young viewers specifically?

Thoughts on the ICW promotion and how big it got in the United States?

Do Todd or Wade know what Irn-Bru is? Have they tried it? Did they like it?

Most memorable instances of fans jumping the railing?

Wouldn’t Miro have been a better first opponent for Hangman Page than Bryan Danielson?

What is the impact and the legacy of NXT 1.0, and would AEW exist if it weren’t for the example NXT set?

Has Britt Baker already run through AEW’s contenders, and who should AEW sign to deepen the female roster?

Predict whether C.M. Punk or Bryan Danielson win the AEW World Title first.

Will AEW finally tuyrn Cody heel, and does it hurt AEW that they seem out of touch with their fans the way they are presenting Cody (or the way Cody is presenting himself)?

Did it come across on TV that MJF lost the audience mid-way through the C.M. Punk promo last week?

Could WCW have risen in the early 1990s before Hulk Hogan was signed if they had cleaned up match finishes and had better booking?

Does Nielsen count people twice if they watch live and then also later on DVR?

