VIP AUDIO 11/6 – NJPW Power Struggle 2021 PPV Roundtable (w/Radican & Fann & Machado): In-depth review of entire event, in-depth analysis of top matches including Okada vs. Tonga, Takagi vs. Sabre, more (62 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch contributor Javier Machado for the NJPW Power Struggle 2021 PPV roundtable. They review the entire card in depth with a focus on the Okada-Tonga match with the Right to Challenge at Tokyo Dome Contract on the line and the Takagi vs. Sabre main event. They start with the main event and work their way backward through the entire card analyzing each match. Radican, Fann, and Machado also give their thoughts on NJPW extending their cards back out to nine matches instead of the usual 5-6 that we’ve seen during the pandemic.

