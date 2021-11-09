VIP AUDIO 11/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos & Monsey discuss a loaded UFC 268 card, give picks for an MMA card full of pro wrestlers and a pro wrestling card with MMA fighters, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review a loaded UFC 268 card. They also give a brief preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodríguez. They close the show by revealing their picks for an MMA card full of pro wrestlers, and MMA fighters on a pro wrestling card.

