SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 11/8 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Changes in Ring of Honor, the promotion's legacy, and a look at some potentially forgotten classics. Danielson, Aries, KENTA, American Wolves, ACH, more (104 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:44:16 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by writer, historian, and podcaster Dave Musgrave for a look at the recent Ring of Honor news and what it might mean, along with memories of the promotion and the legacy it has left. As we like to do in ProWres Paradise, we focus the bulk of the show on a selection of great matches which showcased some of the best wrestlers to come through the doors of ROH. Some of these may be forgotten, some might be hidden gems, and one in particular Alan makes some pretty lofty claims about! On tap is Danielson vs. KENTA II (the less famous edition), Go Shiozaki on his excursion against Austin Aries, an American Wolves showcase, Chris Hero’s last ROH title shot, and a special bout from the Sinclair TV era. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO