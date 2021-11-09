SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hazelwood (AD-FREE): Survivor Series hype, two heel turns, RKBro and Styles & Omos break-up ideas, live callers, emails (99 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:39:25 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Bruce Hazelwood from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss all the major and minor segments on the show including the 24/7 Title changes, Big E vs. Chad Gable, Becky Lynch on commentary, two heels turns (Doudrop and Kevin Owens), Survivor Series developments, Keith Lee being cut and his reputation behind the scenes that likely contributed to the decision, ideas for how Randy Orton & Riddle and A.J. Styles & Omos will eventually be broken up, Montez Ford’s potential, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO