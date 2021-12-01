VIP AUDIO 12/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells, Stoup, and Lindberg cover both ladder matches for the advantage in WarGames, more thoughts on development vs. ratings, whether there are too many talents trying to get over at once, more (122 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover both ladder matches for the advantage in WarGames, more thoughts on development vs. ratings, whether there are too many talents trying to get over at once, and more.
