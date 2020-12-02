VIP AUDIO 12/1 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk Omega vs. Moxley, Reigns and McIntyre, Takeover, ROH, MLW, Impact, Ratings, Pearce (106 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the pros and cons of various paths for the AEW Title after Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega, comparing Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre as co-top-acts for WWE, a preview of NXT Takeover, evaluating the strengths of ROH’s weekly TV show, the return of MLW, grading how Impact has used the wrestlers who debuted months ago at Slammiversary, NXT vs. AEW ratings last week and predictions for this week, where Adam Pearce came from and why he’s ascended to his current position, Retribution and Hurt Business, the shocking Jimmy Rave amputation story, Rhea Ripley’s frustrating journey, the Randy Orton-Fiend feud, and more.

