VIP AUDIO 12/22 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Parks talk Fiend-Orton fallout, WrestleMania and Rumble options, AEW vs. NXT roster comparisons, Ripley, Impact, ROH (108 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, long-time PWTorch Newsletter columnist and host of the “Wrestling Night in America” podcast on the PWTorch Dailycast line-up. They discuss the fallout of The Fiend-Randy Orton fire angle at TLC, possibilities for opponents for Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, possible Royal Rumble winners including favorites and dark horses, comparing the rosters of AEW and NXT, what NXT can do in 2021 to improve viewership relative to Dynamite, the lay of the land for Omega title challengers, the future of the Impact-AEW dynamic, where ROH fits into the landscape, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO