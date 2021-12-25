VIP AUDIO 12/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (12-18-16) WWE Roadblock PPV Post-show with reaction to Reigns vs. Owens, Charlotte vs. Sasha, Seth vs. Jericho with live callers (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Dec. 18, 2016 episode featuring the WWE Road Block Post-show with PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Greg Parks discussing with live callers and emails the finish to Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens, the Iron Woman match between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, Chris Jericho vs. Seth Rollins, live reports from people who attended the show, and talk about what the event sets up for Raw going into 2017.

