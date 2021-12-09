SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Moynahan (AD-FREE): On-site report, live callers, emails talking Punk being booed, Cody, Danielson, Bucks (121 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:00:57 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Patrick Moynahan to review AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent. They begin with their take on C.M. Punk being booed and MJF being cheered, the Young Bucks tag match, Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver, the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale, Dante Martin double-crossing Team Taz, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO