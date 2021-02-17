News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot talks to wrestling couple Hyan and Stephen Wolf on Valentine’s Day, the team share their first wrestling crushes (64 min)

February 16, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: “This Heart Is a Stone.” This week, Harley R. Pageot celebrates Valentine’s Day by talking to engaged wrestlers Hyan and Stephen Wolf about how they met, making it in indie wrestling as a couple, and their wedding plans. Plus, The Glitterati share their first wrestling crushes and Bridget Clark ships wrestles, platonically.

