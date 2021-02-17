VIP AUDIO 2/16 – WKPWP PPV Preview & 10 Yrs Ago Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Parks preview Elimination Chamber 2021 PPV + 10 Yrs Ago Flagship talking Rock (161 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to preview this Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber at ThunderDome with Drew McIntyre’s WWE Title at stake and Roman Reigns facing the winner of the Smackdown Chamber match. They look at all possible winners and examine the pros and cons of each choice, plus look at some curveballs WWE could throw at viewers. They also look at the sparse undercard.

Following that new discussion, a flashback to a 10 Years Ago Tuesday Flagship episode from Feb. 10, 2011 with host Wade Keller and Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. The discuss The Rock’s return and his potential roles at WrestleMania, plus PPV pricing, Elimination Chamber speculation, Raw reaction, and in the VIP Aftershow TNA PPV talk, ideas for Vince Russo to improve without his crutches, Chris Jericho book review, and more thoughts on Raw and Rock.

