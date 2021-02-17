News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/16 – WKH – The News: Battle of Standout Tag Matches on Wednesday night, MVP injury, Christian and Victoria talk Rumble, Rock talks COVID, sad end to former WWE ring boy Tom Cole’s life, more (21 min)

February 17, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including a Battle of Standout Tag Matches on Wednesday night, MVP injury, Christian and Victoria talk Rumble, Rock talks COVID, John Cena talks today’s WWE rising top stars, a sad end to former WWE ring boy Tom Cole’s life, and more.

