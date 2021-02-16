VIP AUDIO 2/15 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Lacey’s pregnancy announcement, Drew’s marathon Gauntlet match performance, Miz vs. Kofi, more (28 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the Gauntlet Match, the Lacey Evans pregnancy announcement and Ric Flair’s celebration, another Randy Orton-Alexa Bliss chapter, bad Riddle President’s Day humor, Xavier Woods’ annoying trombone playing costs him big, Braun Strowman making threats when talking about Shane McMahon, the Miz vs. Kofi Kingston qualifier, the absence of Keith Lee and John Morrison, and more.

