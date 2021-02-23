VIP AUDIO 2/23 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Progress, Paul Robinson, Millie McKenzie, and talking Aussie wrestling with Kevin Chiat (129 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling returns with a podcast of two halves. In the first hour he breaks down the fallout from the revelation that Paul Robinson worked as an agent at the recent Progress Wrestling tapings. He explains how the news was forced out of Progress, why Paul Robinson shouldn’t have been on the show, and what it reveals about the repeated failings of Progress and their new management team. He then briefly talks about Millie McKenzie signing with WWE UK before welcoming Kevin Chiat of Voices of Wrestling to talk about the return of Aussie Open, the links between the British and Australian scenes, and the impact that the coronavirus has had on Aussie Wrestling. They even sneak in some chat about the Australian government’s battle with Facebook!



