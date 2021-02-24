VIP AUDIO 2/23 – WKPWP Wildcard Tuesday (AD-FREE): Keller Mailbag on Ripley, Orton, Bad Bunny plus 10 Years Ago Keller & Powell Flagship plus 2011 Elimination Chamber PPV Roundtable (171 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Wildcard Tuesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. First up is a new mailbag coming out of last night’s WWE Raw including thoughts on some missteps with Bad Bunny, a case for Rhea Ripley being WWE’s next big breakout star and who in WWE is really touting her, and fan reaction to the Randy Orton voodoo stuff.

Then a 10 Years Ago Flagship podcast with Keller and Jason Powell the day after 2011’s Elimination Chamber. They take ten live phone calls for most of the live hour on a variety of subjects including primarily a reaction to big angles on last night’s Raw and a look ahead to WrestleMania. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they compare that year’s WrestleMania to the 2010 line-up, plus frustration with TNA repeating the same mistakes and getting the same lousy results.

And finally, the previously VIP-exclusive WWE Elimination Chamber PPV Audio Roundtable. PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell to review the event start to finish including the majority that worked really well with WWE flexing its booking muscles with many storylines forwarded during the Chamber match, plus some talk about a few segments that fell flat and an awful job of color commentary by Booker T. The event included Miz defending the WWE Title against Jerry Lawler, two Chamber matches including C.M. Punk, John Cena, Randy Orton, Drew McINtyre, Big Show, Rey Mysterio, Edge, and Wade Barrett, among others.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO