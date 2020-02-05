VIP AUDIO 2/4 – WKPWP Interview Classic with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (AD-FREE): (1-22-15) Scouting report on Reigns, Seth, Lesnar, Rumble and WM memories, Vince’s reaction to their podcast interview, more (130 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic episode from five years ago this week (1-22-15) featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. For over two hours – half of which is VIP exclusive. He covers a ton of fascinating topics from current events in WWE to his history at the Rumble and WrestleManias a wrestler to the fun he’s having in reality TV. He addresses WrestleMania 32 talk of a Stone Cold comeback match bluntly. He provides insight into the live Vince McMahon interview he did on his podcast and WWE Network, including the Cesaro-Swiss line, the Pro Wrestling-Sports Entertainment debate, what Vince thought of the interview, and how orchestrated or preplanned the topics were. He also gave a scouting report on a number of current WWE wrestlers such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Luke Harper, and Seth Rollins. And what does Steve think of wrestlers breaking character on social media? So much more, with a mix of live calls and email topics. Oh, he also opens up about his emotions going into his final match at WrestleMania 19 and the feelings right after it ended. It’s a MUST-LISTEN interview.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO