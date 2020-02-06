WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L goes solo for the first time in a while to hit on a mixed bag of topics that have been occupying space in his mind recently! Following OTT’s excellent show this past Saturday night, we look at where they are in relation to their big show ScrapperMania in just a few weeks, and it’s not an ideal situation. Like many, OTT’s talent pool is depleted by the constant signing of talent by WWE, and Alan has some musings on that topic and more – specifically, how the “Performance Center Lifestyle” fits into it. Finally we end things on a high note with a rundown of Alan’s 2019 MOTY Top 10 list submitted for the gigantic Voices of Wrestling MOTY poll, and an early contender for 2020 MOTY from this past weekend in Sapporo! Loads of rambling for your listening pleasure!

