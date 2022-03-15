News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/14 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Scott Hall reflections, KO vs. Seth with Austin interview at stake, RK-Bro celebration, Becky-Belair angle, Balor vs. Priest, Edge promo, more (30 min.)

March 15, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 3/14 – WKH - WWE Raw Review: Scott Hall reflections, KO vs. Seth with Austin interview at stake, RK-Bro celebration, Becky-Belair angle, Balor vs. Priest, Edge promo, more (30 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including some Cody “Easter Eggs” on the show and what they might or might not mean. Plus, the hype for WrestleMania including Kevin Owens-Steve Austin, RK-Bro-Street Profits, Women’s Tag Team Title match, Becky Lynch-Bianca Belair, and more. Matches included Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest, Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*