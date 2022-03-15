SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/14 – WKH - WWE Raw Review: Scott Hall reflections, KO vs. Seth with Austin interview at stake, RK-Bro celebration, Becky-Belair angle, Balor vs. Priest, Edge promo, more (30 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 30:32 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including some Cody “Easter Eggs” on the show and what they might or might not mean. Plus, the hype for WrestleMania including Kevin Owens-Steve Austin, RK-Bro-Street Profits, Women’s Tag Team Title match, Becky Lynch-Bianca Belair, and more. Matches included Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest, Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO