VIP AUDIO 3/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline #57 (02-26-2004): Ask the Editor including how do WM payoffs work, Michael Hayes incident at Triple H/Steph wedding, who should get last slot at WM20, WWE’s use of tag team gimmicks (24 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Wade Keller Hotline from February 26, 2004. Throughout the month of March 2022, we’ll be posting the February 2004 and March 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault features PWTorch editor Wade Keller answering listener questions on these topics:

Why WWE’s use of tag team gimmicks diminishing over the years.

What was the story about that Michael Hayes incident at Triple H/Steph McMahon wedding?

Who should get last slot at WrestleMania 20.

How do WrestleMana payoffs work?

How about Steve Austin’s final match is against Goldberg.

