PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/15 – Alan4L's ProWres Paradise: "30 4L 30" Episode 2 – Big Van Vader. Wrestler of the '90s? Alan and Kieran Lefort talk the man who delivered in spades all over the world of wrestling (158 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the second episode of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s “30 for 30” series. Celebrating 30 years as an obsessed professional wrestling fan, over the next year plus, Alan will welcome 30 guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. The focus of the episode is Big Van Vader as Alan and special guest Kieran Lefort (@ddteachpod) explore the idea that the man from the Rocky Mountains might just have been the Wrestler of the ‘90s. The guys discuss their many great memories of Vader from all of his stops across the wrestling world – early ‘90s New Japan, WCW and his battles with Sting, Cactus, and others, his impact upon arrival in the WWF, his resurgence in late ‘90s AJPW, and even his forays into the world of Euro Catch, Lucha Libre, and Shoot Style wrestling. What made Vader so special? What are his must-see matches? These and so many more topics are explored on this edition of “30 4L 30.” Check it out!

