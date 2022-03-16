VIP AUDIO 3/15 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (3-13-2017) Keller & McNeill talk with callers about Foley-Steph and Hunter-Seth angles, Reigns crowd response, WrestleMania 33 developments, more (89 min.)

News Ticker

March 15, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show, we jump back five years to the March 13, 2017 episode of the WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the Mick Foley-Stephanie McMahon and Triple H-Seth Rollins angles, the Roman Reigns crowd response, and other WrestleMania 33 developments, along with some reaction to some “Bring It To the Table” comments on Twitter. Also some emails and other topics covered.

