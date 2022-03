SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon & Soucek discuss Scott Hall and his influence on wrestling, Hangman Page's match with Dante Martin, Jericho's turn, more (69 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about Scott Hall, including the influence he had on wrestling, how it’s lasted into today, and their memories of Hall as fans. Also, they talk about Hangman Page’s match with Dante Martin, Jericho’s turn, William Regal, and a lot more.

