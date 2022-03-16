VIP AUDIO 3/15 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship – Keller & Fann (AD-FREE): Scott Hall memories, his place in history, personal life, cool factor, plus Big E, Cody, Seth-KO, ROH line-up, AEW (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch Newsletter columnist. They record the “Everything with Rich & Wade” podcast every week and about once every three weeks present their weekly analysis on the WKPWP Flagship. This week they cover these topics:

Scott Hall’s career highlights, his place in wrestling history, his influence behind the scenes, what the New York Times left out of his bio that bothered Wade, his personal story that influenced his demeanor with friends and non-friends in wrestling.

The clues and Easter eggs about Cody Rhodes being sent by WWE on Raw and elsewhere, and whether we’re crazy or they’re dropping deliberate bread crumbs, plus what is the ideal way for Cody to debut and how high on the card can he go in WWE.

Listener email defending the Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens stipulation that put the KO Show interview with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin up for grabs.

Listener email asking whether advice to AEW to expand their audience is actually bad advice that could backfire.

Rich’s take on the ROH line-up for their return show as AEW prepares to take over.

Quick thoughts on Big E’s injury, how it happened, and the latest on his future.

