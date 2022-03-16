VIP AUDIO 3/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Hardys reunion and how they fit into AEW, FTR underutilized, Dynamite preview including Britt vs. Rosa, Sky vs. Wardlow, Jericho, New Japan Cup, Janela (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- The Hardys reuniting in AEW, matches to look forward to, Jeff’s potential as a World Title challenger.
- FTR being underutilized.
- Dynamite preview including Jericho Appreciation Society, is Scorpio Sky a transitional champion even though he says he’s not, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, more.
- New Japan Cup analysis including Okada’s cardio and silly Bullet Club storyline.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply