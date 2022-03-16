VIP AUDIO 3/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Roundtable (02-28-2004): Analysis of WrestleMania 20 line-up, Eddie or Benoit better main event investment, Rock’s role, Hogan’s future (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a VIP Roundtable Podcast from February 28, 2004. Throughout the month of March 2022, we’ll be posting the February 2004 and March 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault features PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell discussing these topics:

WrestleMania 20 line-up taking shape

Should Hulk Hogan be part of show

Is Eddie Guerrero or Chris Benoit better main event investment.

The Rock’s role.

Vince McMahon’s claims that his stars were “stolen” from him by WCW.

The state of TNA including the return of Vince Russo and his speech including a religious theme.

And at the very end, some non-wrestling current events discussions.

