VIP AUDIO 3/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos (AD-FREE): Scott Hall memories, Cody Easter Eggs, KO-Austin hype, RK-Bro, Edge, live callers, emails (133 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Robert Vallejos from the “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” PWTorch Dailycast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss the career of Scott Hall. They also delve into the possibility of Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and some Cody “Easter Eggs” on the show and what they might or might not mean. Plus, the hype for WrestleMania including Kevin Owens-Steve Austin, RK-Bro-Street Profits, Women’s Tag Team Title match, Becky Lynch-BIanca Belair, and more.

