VIP AUDIO 3/14 – WKPWP Interview Classic, pt. 2 (10 Yrs Ago) (AD-FREE): Keller interviews ex-WWE Creative Andrew Goldstein on unwritten rules of WWE, Rock-Cena insights, Vince’s politics, how to get a job in WWE, more (73 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back ten years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with ex-WWE Creative Team member Andrew Goldstein. This is part 2 of 2. He talks about unwritten rules in WWE including where not to stick your hands on a plane near Vince McMahon, the day Undertaker told him to take off his clothes to avoid upsetting Vince McMahon, insight into the Rock-John Cena dynamic and what he thinks was happening on Monday live on Raw in terms of what was unplanned, plus over an hour and a half of live phone call questions including TNA ratings insight from his experience at Spike TV, Vince’s politics, working with Michael Hayes, how to get a job in WWE, dynamic in the writers’ room, his proudest achievement, and more.

