News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos & Monsey review latest UFC Fight Night headlined by Ankalaev & Santos, preview upcoming card headlined by Volkov vs. Aspinall, more (65 min.)

March 14, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 3/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos & Monsey review latest UFC Fight Night headlined by Ankalaev & Santos, preview upcoming card headlined by Volkov vs. Aspinall, more (65 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Magomed Ankalaev and Thiago Santos. They preview the upcoming card headlined by Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall. They close the show by Rick sharing his experience watching AEW.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*