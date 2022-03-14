VIP AUDIO 3/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline #56 (02-25-2004): Rock returning to Raw, Vince-Bischoff on Raw, Vince hypocrisy, Rock-Austin dynamic on and off air, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Wade Keller Hotline from February 25, 2004. Throughout the month of March 2022, we’ll be posting the February 2004 and March 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault features PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering the latest news including:

Previewing The Rock returning to Raw and working with Mick Foley.

Thoughts on Ric Flair being underutilized headed into WrestleMania.

Details on the Rock-Steve Austin dynamic behind the scenes and how they coexist.

Defending Austin for walking away from a bad idea for a match finish compared to Rock leaving for movie opportunities.

Triple H’s movie acting being touted on WWE TV.

Hypocrisy on Vince McMahon’s part regarding Eric Bischoff’s line about “taking Vince McMahon’s stars” on Raw considering wrestlers’ independent contractor status.

Thoughts on Vince vs. Bischoff on Raw.

