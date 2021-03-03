VIP AUDIO 3/2 – WKH – The News: NXT perhaps moving nights, AEW and NXT previews, Lashley-Lesnar WM speculation, NWA Power headed to Fite TV, Raw ratings, Austin interviews on WWE Network, more (17 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including reports of NXT perhaps moving to Tuesday nights, AEW and NXT previews, the latest insider buzz on Bobby Lashley-Brock Lesnar WrestleMania speculation, NWA Power headed to Fite TV, Raw ratings including whether the Miz-Lashley teases for three hours worked, new Steve Austin interviews on WWE Network, and more.

