VIP AUDIO 3/2 – WKPWP Wildcard Tuesday (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk 2011 WM build with Rock-Cena, then 2005 No Way Out look-back including early Super Cena (165 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this Wildcard Tuesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, first up is the 10 years ago Flagship with Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net joining PWTorch editor Wade Keller to discuss Raw from the night before and the build to WrestleMania with John Cena and The Rock along with many other topics with live callers and emails. Then a free sample of one of the newer VIP-exclusive shows, “WWE Then and Now” with Frank Peteani and Bruce Hazelwood discussing this week’s Raw and the Bobby Lashley title win, followed by a 2005 No Way Out look-back including the early Super Cena era.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO