VIP AUDIO 3/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline: Paul Bearer responds to controversial Kane angle on Raw setting J.R. on fire, SummerSlam hype, WWE releases Taylor, Hurricane’s push (18 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault is the 10th installment of the Wade Keller Hotline from July 16, 2003 covering the following topics: Paul Bearer responds to controversial Kane angle on Raw setting J.R. on fire, SummerSlam hype, WWE releases Terry Taylor in a surprise, Hurricane’s push, latest X Division booking, Mick Foley’s book tour and reviews for his novel, and more.

