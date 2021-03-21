SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (3-22-16) Keller & Powell discuss preposterous Shane-Taker hype and more leading into WrestleMania 32 (129 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:09:04 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (3-22-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions looking at last night’s puzzling and preposterous penultimate episode of Raw before WrestleMania 32. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss a range of topics suggested by emails from listeners including more on Raw and WrestleMania 32, plus some reaction to the departures of Eric Young and Robert Roode from TNA.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO